Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 256.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,790 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 462,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

REXR stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.