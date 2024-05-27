Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

