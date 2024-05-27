Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in Allegion by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 11,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $120,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $122.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

