Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Down 14.4%

Posted by on May 27th, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) shares traded down 14.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.19. 72,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,115,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$673.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

In other Rusoro Mining news, Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. In other Rusoro Mining news, Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Also, Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 190,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total value of C$252,316.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 969,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,584. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.