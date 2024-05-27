Safran SA (SAFRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.592 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Safran Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $58.85 on Monday. Safran has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95.

Get Safran alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Safran Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.