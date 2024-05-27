Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.12% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAGE. Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 770,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

