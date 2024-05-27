SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 9,070 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in NiSource by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 21.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.04 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NI

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.