SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 25,553 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,553 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 277.2% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 69.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

RF opened at $19.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.