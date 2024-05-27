SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 65,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 80,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE IPG opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

