SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 140.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $699,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 81.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $248.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.42. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

