SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $697,000 in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 4.95% of ProShares Merger ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRGR. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Merger ETF stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. ProShares Merger ETF has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

The ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities involved in merger deals, with long exposure to target firms and short exposure to acquiring firms. The fund is net long and hedges FX risk.

