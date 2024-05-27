SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,689,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $986.96 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,069.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1,028.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

