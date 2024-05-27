SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $7,542,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

