SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 13,558 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 110,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $74.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

