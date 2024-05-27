SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 8,505 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,104 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,460,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,082,000 after buying an additional 203,398 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 543,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,397 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

