SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,604 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,205,000 after purchasing an additional 956,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $45,152,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Dynatrace Trading Down 1.4 %
DT stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
