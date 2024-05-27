Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

Shares of SGCFF stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Sagicor Financial has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

