Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
Sagicor Financial Price Performance
Shares of SGCFF stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Sagicor Financial has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.
Sagicor Financial Company Profile
