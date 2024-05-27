Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SFC stock opened at C$6.80 on Monday. Sagicor Financial has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised Sagicor Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

