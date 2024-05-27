Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7539 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of SBGSY opened at $51.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

