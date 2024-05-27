Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7539 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.53.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
Shares of SBGSY opened at $51.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $51.77.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
