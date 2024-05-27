Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,360 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.15 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

