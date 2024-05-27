Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Cut by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,647,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 897,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 127,565 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.73. 937,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,835. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.