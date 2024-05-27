Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Cut by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,647,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 897,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 127,565 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.73. 937,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,835. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
