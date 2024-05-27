SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

LEDS stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.08. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

