Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.
