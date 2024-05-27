Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLN. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

SLN opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,862,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,575,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,798,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

