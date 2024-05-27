Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $18.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29. Sinclair has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.04%.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Sinclair by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

