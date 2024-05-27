Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) & Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Financial Review

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazer Homes USA 7.48% 13.97% 6.43% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazer Homes USA $2.21 billion 0.39 $158.61 million $5.18 5.31 Smith Douglas Homes $764.63 million 0.30 $123.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and Smith Douglas Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beazer Homes USA and Smith Douglas Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazer Homes USA 0 1 2 0 2.67 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.56%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus price target of $27.10, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Smith Douglas Homes on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.