S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

S&P Global has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&P Global to earn $15.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $438.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.73. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

