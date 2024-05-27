S&P Global’s (SPGI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $467.89.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $438.24 on Friday. S&P Global has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

