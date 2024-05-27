SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLRN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.84. 700,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,817. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

