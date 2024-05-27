SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.