SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
