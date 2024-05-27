Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $308.16 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $319.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.68.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.42.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

