SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives C$10.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$81,046.64. In other news, Director Rod Antal sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$316,040.62. Also, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$81,046.64. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM opened at C$7.42 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.10 and a 12 month high of C$20.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

