Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Stantec by 456.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $81.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

