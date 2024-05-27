Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $12,756,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 112.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 792,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 420,100 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth about $7,752,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $7,814,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

