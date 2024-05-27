StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AWH

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

AWH stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 163.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.94) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.