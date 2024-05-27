StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 1.0 %
CS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
