StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Posted by on May 27th, 2024

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLLGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $212.38 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.11.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.