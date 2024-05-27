StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 0.2 %

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $8.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

