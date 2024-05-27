StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Up 0.2 %
Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
