StockNews.com Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

TSN has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.22.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $59.71 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.