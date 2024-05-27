StockNews.com Upgrades Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Title from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Investors Title

Investors Title Price Performance

ITIC opened at $154.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.49. The firm has a market cap of $289.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.87. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $127.71 and a 1 year high of $171.60.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $53.46 million for the quarter.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Investors Title by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 343.6% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Title

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.