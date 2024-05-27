StockNews.com Upgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Shares of VRA stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $241.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.89. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.35.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
