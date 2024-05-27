StockNews.com Upgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $241.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.89. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

