Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.588 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

SLF opened at $51.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

