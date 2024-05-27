Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 1.4% on Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $40.59 and last traded at $40.91. 985,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,396,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

Specifically, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $78,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,507.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $140,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,838.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $78,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,507.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,351 shares of company stock worth $4,223,955. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYM. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 21.2% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

