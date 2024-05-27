Tango Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $6.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $738.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.84. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 205.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 247,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,945 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 564,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $557,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,633.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.