TCW Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HAL opened at $36.11 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

