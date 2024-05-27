TCW Group Inc. Invests $564,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 277,635 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Exelon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Exelon by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

