TCW Group Inc. Invests $611,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,280 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,501,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,698,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,478,000 after buying an additional 1,285,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 569.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 964,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,585,000 after purchasing an additional 820,257 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

