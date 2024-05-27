TCW Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Amcor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Amcor by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 197,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,349,000 after acquiring an additional 325,747 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Amcor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,345,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 227,145 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

