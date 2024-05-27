TCW Group Inc. Sells 289,013 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,013 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,480,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after acquiring an additional 71,369 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,432,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 45,507 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,561,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 59,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $6,726,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpire Capital

In other news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

