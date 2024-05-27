TCW Group Inc. Sells 688,315 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 688,315 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Corning by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

